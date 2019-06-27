Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 27, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 7 5 .583
Brooklyn (Mets) 7 5 .583
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 7 .462
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 8 .385
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 9 4 .692
Batavia (Marlins) 8 4 .667 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 6 .538 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 7 6 .538 2
Auburn (Nationals) 5 7 .417
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 11 .154 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 2 .833
Vermont (Athletics) 7 6 .538
Tri-City (Astros) 4 8 .333 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 9 .308

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 1, Williamsport 0

Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2, 10 innings

West Virginia 6, Batavia 5, 10 innings

Lowell 7, Tri-City 3

State College 3, Mahoning Valley 1

Vermont 4, Connecticut 3

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

