New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 7 5 .583 — Staten Island (Yankees) 7 6 .538 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 7 .462 1½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 8 .429 2 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 9 4 .692 — Batavia (Marlins) 8 4 .667 ½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 6 .538 2 West Virginia (Pirates) 7 6 .538 2 Auburn (Nationals) 5 7 .417 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 11 .154 7 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 10 2 .833 — Vermont (Athletics) 8 6 .571 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 4 9 .308 6½ Tri-City (Astros) 4 9 .308 6½

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen 3, Tri-City 0

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 5, State College 3

Vermont 5, Staten Island 2

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

