New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 8 5 .615 — Staten Island (Yankees) 7 6 .538 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 8 .429 2½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 8 .429 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 9 4 .692 — State College (Cardinals) 9 5 .643 ½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 7 .500 2½ West Virginia (Pirates) 7 7 .500 2½ Auburn (Nationals) 6 7 .462 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 3 11 .214 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 10 3 .769 — Vermont (Athletics) 8 6 .571 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 5 9 .357 5½ Tri-City (Astros) 4 9 .308 6

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Lowell 4, 11 innings

Aberdeen 3, Tri-City 0

Williamsport 8, West Virginia 3

Connecticut 8, Hudson Valley 6

Batavia 9, Mahoning Valley 6

Auburn 5, State College 3

Vermont 5, Staten Island 2

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

