New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
Brooklyn 5, Lowell 4, 11 innings
Aberdeen 3, Tri-City 0
Williamsport 8, West Virginia 3
Connecticut 8, Hudson Valley 6
Batavia 9, Mahoning Valley 6
Auburn 5, State College 3
Vermont 5, Staten Island 2
Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
