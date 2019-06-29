Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 29, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 8 5 .615
Staten Island (Yankees) 8 6 .571 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 9 .400 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 9 .400 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 10 5 .667
Batavia (Marlins) 9 5 .643 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 8 7 .533 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 7 7 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 6 8 .429
Williamsport (Phillies) 3 11 .214
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 3 .769
Vermont (Athletics) 8 7 .533 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 6 9 .400 5
Tri-City (Astros) 5 9 .357

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, ppd.

Connecticut 3, Hudson Valley 1

Staten Island 3, Vermont 0

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings

West Virginia 6, Williamsport 5, 11 innings

Mahoning Valley 6, Batavia 5

State College 8, Auburn 3

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

