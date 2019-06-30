New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|3
|13
|.188
|7½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
___
West Virginia 3, Williamsport 2
Lowell 6, Brooklyn 4
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley 4, Batavia 2
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
