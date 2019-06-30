Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

June 30, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 6 .600
Staten Island (Yankees) 8 6 .571 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 9 .400 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 9 .400 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 10 5 .667
Batavia (Marlins) 9 6 .600 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 7 .563
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 7 .563
Auburn (Nationals) 6 8 .429
Williamsport (Phillies) 3 13 .188
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 11 4 .733
Vermont (Athletics) 8 7 .533 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 6 9 .400 5
Tri-City (Astros) 5 9 .357

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 3, Williamsport 2

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 4

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley 4, Batavia 2

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

