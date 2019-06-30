Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 30, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 9 6 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 6 .600
Hudson Valley (Rays) 7 9 .438
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 10 .375
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 10 6 .625
Batavia (Marlins) 9 6 .600 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 7 .563 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 7 .563 1
Auburn (Nationals) 7 8 .467
Williamsport (Phillies) 3 13 .188 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 11 4 .733
Vermont (Athletics) 8 8 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 6 9 .400 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 6 10 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 3, Williamsport 2

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 4

Hudson Valley 8, Connecticut 2

Mahoning Valley 4, Batavia 2

Tri-City 5, Aberdeen 3

Staten Island 3, Vermont 0

Auburn 7, State College 2

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

