The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York Red Bulls beat Chicago Fire 3-1

June 28, 2019 10:17 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Romero “Kaku” Gamarra, Brian White and Daniel Royer scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night.

New York (8-6-3) won for the seventh time in its last 10 games, moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (4-7-7) is winless in its last six games.

Kaku opened the scoring in the eighth minute by capitalizing on goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm’s heavy touch on a back pass. Kaku has three goals this season, all in the last four games.

White made it 2-0 in the 59th minute, sliding home a give-and-go with Daniel Royer. In stoppage time, Royer capped the scoring with an easy redirection on a counter attack.

Nemanja Nikolic pulled Chicago to 2-1 in the 81st by one-touching a rebound off the post. The Fire won the first meeting this year, a 1-0 victory on an own goal three minutes after halftime.

