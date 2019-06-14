NFL Calendar

Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Atlanta vs. Denver, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 8-12 — First preseason weekend.
Aug. 29 — Final preseason games.
Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.
Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.
Oct. 15-16 — Fall league meeting, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Oct. 29 — All trading ends for 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET)
Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.
Jan. 4-5 — Wild Card playoffs.
Jan. 11-12 — Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 19 — AFC and NFC Championship games.
Jan. 26 — NFL Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players prior to 4 p.m. (ET)
March 18 — Free Agency and Trading periods begin at 4 p.m. (ET)
March 29-April 1 — Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL Draft, Las Vegas.
