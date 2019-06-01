Listen Live Sports

NHL Calendar

June 1, 2019
 
June 15 — Last possible day for Stanley Cup Final.

June 20 — NHL general managers meetings, Vancouver, British Columbia.

June 21-22 — NHL draft, Vancouver, British Columbia.

July 1 — Free agency begins noon EDT.

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

