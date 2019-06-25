Listen Live Sports

NHL Calendar

June 25, 2019
 
July 1 — Free agency begins noon EDT.

July 5 — Deadline for player-elected salary arbitration notification, 5 p.m. EDT.

July 6 — Deadline for team-elected salary arbitration notification, 5 p.m. EDT.

July 20-Aug. 4 — Salary arbitration hearings held.

Aug. 6 — Deadline for salary arbitration decisions.

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

