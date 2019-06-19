Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL draft in 2020 awarded to Montreal

June 19, 2019 2:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — The NHL draft is returning to Montreal for the 27th time and first since 2009.

The NHL on Wednesday announced the Canadiens will host next year’s draft, which will be held June 26-27. The announcement was made as the league holds its annual awards ceremonies in Las Vegas, and prepares to hold the draft in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday and Saturday.

Montreal hosted the first 22 drafts starting in 1963 before it was held in Toronto in 1985. Though Montreal also hosted the draft in 1986, ’88 and ’92, the NHL then began shifting the event’s location to make it more accessible to its fans.

___

Advertisement

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.