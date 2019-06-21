Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Draft Selections

June 21, 2019 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Friday, June 21
First Round

1. New Jersey, Jack Hughes, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

2. N.Y. Rangers, Kaapo Kakko, rw, TPS (Finland).

3. Chicago, Kirby Dach, c, Saskatoon (WHL).

4. Colorado (from Ottawa), Bowen Byram, d, Vancouver (WHL).

Advertisement

5. Los Angeles, Alex Turcotte, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

6. Detroit, Moritz Seider, d, Mannheim (Germany).

7. Buffalo, Dylan Cozens, c, Lethbridge (WHL).

8. Edmonton, Philip Broberg, d, AIK (Sweden-2).

9. Anaheim, Trevor Zegras, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

10. Vancouver, Vasily Podkolzin, rw, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2).

11. Arizona (from Philadelphia), Victor Soderstrom, d, Brynas (Sweden).

12. Minnesota, Matthew Boldy, lw, USA U-18 (NTDP).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

13. Florida, Spencer Knight, g, USA U-18 (NTDP).

14. Philadelphia (from Arizona), Cam York, d, USA U-18 (NTDP).

15. Montreal, Cole Caufield, rw, USA U-18 (NTDP).

16. Colorado, Alex Newhook, c, Victoria (BCHL).

17. Vegas, Peyton Krebs, c, Kootenay (WHL).

18. Dallas, Thomas Harley, d, Mississauga (OHL).

19. Ottawa (from Columbus), Lassi Thomson, d, Kelowna (WHL).

20. Winnipeg (from N.Y. Rangers), Ville Heinola, d, Luuko (Finland).

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.