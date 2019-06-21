NHL Draft Selections

At Rogers Arena, Vancouver Friday, June 21 First Round

1. New Jersey, Jack Hughes, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

2. N.Y. Rangers, Kaapo Kakko, rw, TPS (Finland).

3. Chicago, Kirby Dach, c, Saskatoon (WHL).

4. Colorado (from Ottawa), Bowen Byram, d, Vancouver (WHL).

5. Los Angeles, Alex Turcotte, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

6. Detroit, Moritz Seider, d, Mannheim (Germany).

7. Buffalo, Dylan Cozens, c, Lethbridge (WHL).

8. Edmonton, Philip Broberg, d, AIK (Sweden-2).

9. Anaheim, Trevor Zegras, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

10. Vancouver, Vasily Podkolzin, rw, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2).

11. Arizona (from Philadelphia), Victor Soderstrom, d, Brynas (Sweden).

12. Minnesota, Matthew Boldy, lw, USA U-18 (NTDP).

13. Florida, Spencer Knight, g, USA U-18 (NTDP).

14. Philadelphia (from Arizona), Cam York, d, USA U-18 (NTDP).

15. Montreal, Cole Caufield, rw, USA U-18 (NTDP).

16. Colorado, Alex Newhook, c, Victoria (BCHL).

17. Vegas, Peyton Krebs, c, Kootenay (WHL).

18. Dallas, Thomas Harley, d, Mississauga (OHL).

19. Ottawa (from Columbus), Lassi Thomson, d, Kelowna (WHL).

20. Winnipeg (from N.Y. Rangers), Ville Heinola, d, Luuko (Finland).

21. Pittsburgh, Samuel Poulin, rw, Sherbrooke (QMJHL).

22. Los Angeles (from Toronto), Tobias Bjornfot, d, Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).

23. N.Y. Islanders, Simon Holmstron, rw, HV71 Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).

24. Nashville, Philip Tomasino, c, Niagara (OHL).

25. Washington, Connor McMichael, c, Lonodon (OHL).

26. Calgary, Jakob Pelletier, lw, Moncton (QMJHL).

27. Tampa Bay, Nolan Foote, lw, Kelowna (WHL).

28. Carolina, Ryan Suzuki, c, Barrie (OHL).

29. Anaheim (from San Jose via Buffalo), Brayden Tracey, lw, Moose Jaw (WHL).

30. Boston, John Beecher, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).

31. Buffalo (from St. Louis), Ryan Johnson, d, Sioux Falls (USHL).

