NHL Number 1 Draft Picks

First overall selections at the National Hockey League’s entry draft (with year, player, team, position and previous club with league or country in parentheses):
2018 — Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo, D, Frolunda (SHL)
2017 — Nico Hischier, New Jersey, C, Halifax (QMJHL)
2016 — Auston Matthews, Toronto, C, Zurich (SUI)
2015 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton, C, Erie (OHL)
2014 — Aaron Ekblad, Florida, D, Barrie (OHL)
2013 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado, C, Halifax (QMJHL)
2012 — Nail Yakupov, Edmonton, RW, Sarnia (OHL)
2011 — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton, C, Red Deer (WHL)
2010 — Taylor Hall, Edmonton, LW, Windsor (OHL)
2009 — John Tavares, N.Y. Islanders, C, London (OHL)
2008 — Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay, C, Sarnia (OHL)
2007 — Patrick Kane, Chicago, RW, London (OHL)
2006 — Erik Johnson, St. Louis, D, National U-18 (U.S.)
2005 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh, F, Rimouski (QMJHL)
2004 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington, LW, Dynamo (Russia)
2003 — Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh, G, Cape Breton (QMJHL)
2002 — Rick Nash, Columbus, LW, London (OHL)
2001 — Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta, C, Spartak (Russia)
2000 — Rick DiPietro, N.Y. Islanders, G, Boston U. (NCAA)
1999 — Patrik Stefan, Atlanta, C, Long Beach (IHL)
1998 — Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay, C, Rimouski (QMJHL)
1997 — Joe Thornton, Boston, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
1996 — Chris Phillips, Ottawa, D, Prince Albert (WHL)
1995 — Bryan Berard, Ottawa, D, Detroit (OHL)
1994 — Ed Jovanovski, Florida, D, Windsor (OHL)
1993 — Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
1992 — Roman Hamrlik, Tampa Bay, D, ZPS Zin (Czech Republic)
1991 — Eric Lindros, Quebec, C, Oshawa (OHL)
1990 — Owen Nolan, Quebec, RW, Cornwall (OHL)
1989 — Mats Sundin, Quebec, RW, Nacka (Sweden)
1988 — Mike Modano, Minnesota, C, Prince Albert (WHL)
1987 — Pierre Turgeon, Buffalo, C, Granby (QMJHL)
1986 — Joe Murphy, Detroit, C, Michigan St. (NCAA)
1985 — Wendel Clark, Toronto, LW/D, Saskatoon (WHL)
1984 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh, C, Laval (QMJHL)
1983 — Brian Lawton, Minnesota, C, Mount St. Charles (U.S. high school)
1982 — Gord Kluzak, Boston, D, Billings (WHL)
1981 — Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg, C, Cornwall (QMJHL)
1980 — Doug Wickenheiser, Montreal, C, Regina (WHL)
1979 — Rob Ramage, Colorado, D, London (OHL)
1978 — Bobby Smith, Minnesota, C, Ottawa (OHL)
1977 — Dale McCourt, Detroit, C, St. Catharines (OHL)
1976 — Rick Green, Washington, D, London (OHL)
1975 — Mel Bridgman, Philadelphia, C, Victoria (WHL)
1974 — Greg Joly, Washington, D, Regina (WHL)
1973 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders, D, Ottawa (OHL)
1972 — Bill Harris, N.Y. Islanders, RW, Toronto (OHL)
1971 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal, RW, Quebec (QMJHL)
1970 — Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo, C, Montreal (OHL)
1969 — Rejean Houle, Montreal, LW, Montreal (OHL)
1968 — Michel Plasse, Montreal, G, Drummondville (QMJHL)
1967 — Rick Pagnutti, Los Angeles, D, Garson (Northern Ont.)
1966 — Barry Gibbs, Boston, D, Estevan (SJHL)
1965 — Andre Veilleux, N.Y. Rangers, RW, Montreal Ranger (Jr.B)
1964 — Claude Gauthier, Detroit, NA, Rosemont (Que.)
1963 — Garry Monahan, Montreal, LW, St. Michael’s Juveniles
