NHRA Pairings

Saturday At Route 66 Raceway

Joliet, Ill. JOLIET, Ill. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, the ninth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas, 3.693 seconds, 328.30 mph vs. 16. Scott Palmer, 3.854, 321.73; 2. Antron Brown, 3.715, 328.14 vs. 15. Brittany Force, 3.819, 320.36; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.757, 322.34 vs. 14. Terry McMillen, 3.810, 320.28; 4. Dom Lagana, 3.763, 323.19 vs. 13. Pat Dakin, 3.808, 324.12; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 322.96 vs. 12. Shawn Reed, 3.800, 319.67; 6. Austin Prock, 3.769, 321.19 vs. 11. Richie Crampton, 3.796, 320.13; 7. Clay Millican, 3.774, 324.98 vs. 10. Jordan Vandergriff, 3.794, 325.37; 8. Leah Pritchett, 3.776, 327.82 vs. 9. T.J. Zizzo, 3.783, 323.12. Did Not Qualify: 17. Luigi Novelli, 3.946, 297.09; 18. Cameron Ferre, 3.950, 297.48; 19. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.961, 295.40; 20. Lex Joon, 4.097, 262.59; 21. Chris Karamesines, 4.468, 191.38.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.880, 334.24 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.055, 314.75; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.882, 326.24 vs. 15. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.026, 296.44; 3. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.882, 325.53 vs. 14. Bob Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.015, 315.05; 4. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.896, 332.84 vs. 13. Jeff Arend, Mustang, 3.985, 321.12; 5. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.899, 331.28 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.959, 325.22; 6. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.904, 327.43 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 3.948, 326.48; 7. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 323.97 vs. 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.943, 322.19; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.939, 321.88 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.940, 327.11. Did Not Qualify: 17. Justin Schriefer, 4.056, 305.01; 18. Dale Creasy Jr., 4.085, 308.07; 19. Terry Haddock, 4.175, 300.66.

Pro Stoc

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.571, 210.54 vs. 16. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.696, 205.10; 2. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.575, 209.39 vs. 15. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.660, 206.54; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.585, 206.76 vs. 14. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.657, 206.23; 4. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.590, 207.43 vs. 13. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.635, 206.61; 5. Richard Freeman, Ford Mustang, 6.593, 207.24 vs. 12. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.628, 208.01; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.594, 209.07 vs. 11. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.611, 207.27; 7. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.595, 207.94 vs. 10. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.606, 206.92; 8. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.598, 209.10 vs. 9. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.599, 207.02. Did Not Qualify: 17. Wally Stroupe, 6.707, 205.72; 18. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.745, 204.39; 19. Robert River, 6.876, 200.83.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.801, 198.79 vs. 16. Michael Ray, Buell, 7.435, 145.28; 2. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.819, 200.00 vs. 15. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.343, 139.14; 3. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.835, 197.62 vs. 14. Andie Rawlings, Suzuki, 7.337, 178.52; 4. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.838, 197.22 vs. 13. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.102, 190.30; 5. Hector Arana, EBR, 6.849, 197.54 vs. 12. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.989, 190.97; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.865, 197.16 vs. 11. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 6.949, 192.85; 7. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.867, 195.36 vs. 10. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.917, 193.77; 8. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.891, 197.19 vs. 9. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.892, 194.83.

