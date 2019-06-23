NHRA Results

NORWALK, Ohio Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Sunday’s Results NORWALK, Ohio — Final finish order (1-16) at the 13th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Pat Dakin; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Terry McMillen; 9. Austin Prock; 10. Richie Crampton; 11. Luigi Novelli; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Scott Palmer; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Jordan Vandergriff; 16. Lex Joon.

FUNNY CAR

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. John Force; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Robert Hight; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Matt Hagan; 14. Dale Creasy Jr.; 15. Jonnie Lindberg; 16. Bob Bode.

PRO STOCK

1. Chris McGaha; 2. Alex Laughlin; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Jason Line; 6. Greg Anderson; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Deric Kramer; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 10. Shane Tucker; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Fernando Cuadra; 13. Wally Stroupe; 14. Erica Enders; 15. Rodger Brogdon; 16. Val Smeland.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Andrew Hines; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Angie Smith; 6. John Hall; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Angelle Sampey; 9. Cory Reed; 10. Karen Stoffer; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Michael Ray; 14. Hector Arana; 15. Hector Arana Jr; 16. Kelly Clontz.

Advertisement

NORWALK, Ohio — Sunday’s final results from the 13th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the 12th of 24 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.832 seconds, 323.27 mph def. Pat Dakin, 3.909 seconds, 301.40 mph.

Funny Car — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.383, 245.09 def. Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 11.764, 77.85.

Pro Stock — Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.620, 210.11 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.668, 208.75.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.895, 196.99 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.967, 196.64.

Pro Modified — Khalid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.765, 259.01 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.801, 258.81.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Troy Coughlin Jr., 5.266, 278.40 def. Will Smith, 5.564, 275.51.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.476, 270.92 def. Ray Drew, Ford Mustang, 5.600, 262.79.

Factory Stock Showdown — Drew Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.921, 173.34 def. Bill Skillman, Mustang, 7.931, 173.25.

ScottRods AA Gassers — Mike Kalinowski, Austin, 5.785, 101.76 def. Ed Beaumont, Chevy Corvette, 6.103, 116.90.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final round-by-round results from the 13th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Billy Torrence, 3.741, 320.43 def. Richie Crampton, 3.764, 320.05; Terry McMillen, 3.718, 329.58 def. Austin Prock, 3.750, 329.67; Brittany Force, 3.735, 332.59 def. Lex Joon, Broke; Leah Pritchett, 3.807, 327.11 def. Luigi Novelli, 4.600, 167.53; Pat Dakin, 3.806, 324.83 def. Mike Salinas, 4.800, 155.33; Doug Kalitta, 4.540, 239.78 def. Clay Millican, 8.119, 84.01; Steve Torrence, 3.747, 327.35 def. Jordan Vandergriff, 10.624, 72.49; Antron Brown, 4.170, 263.10 def. Scott Palmer, 5.116, 142.60;

QUARTERFINALS — Pritchett, 3.821, 326.00 def. Brown, 3.981, 304.39; Force, 4.431, 248.61 def. B. Torrence, 6.220, 162.49; Dakin, 7.378, 93.12 def. McMillen, Foul – Red Light; S. Torrence, 3.836, 315.86 def. Kalitta, 4.077, 232.15;

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.820, 326.71 def. Force, 4.114, 272.89; Dakin, 4.603, 170.43 def. Pritchett, 5.378, 223.76;

FINAL — S. Torrence, 3.832, 323.27 def. Dakin, 3.909, 301.40.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 4.011, 319.45 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.126, 290.32; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.012, 316.60 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 8.966, 66.43; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.937, 328.30 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.832, 168.96; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.961, 318.69 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, 10.304, 87.07; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.950, 324.75 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 9.971, 71.79; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.957, 324.59 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, Foul – Red Light; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.978, 318.99 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.048, 287.41; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.288, 215.62 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.462, 195.11;

QUARTERFINALS — Johnson Jr., 4.058, 316.38 def. Capps, 11.144, 75.31; Beckman, 4.015, 318.77 def. Langdon, 4.075, 313.95; Force, 3.994, 320.13 def. Todd, 4.022, 318.17; Tasca III, 3.993, 319.90 def. Lee, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 4.980, 234.45 def. Johnson Jr., 6.969, 143.34; Tasca III, 3.982, 319.75 def. Force, 4.052, 288.09;

FINAL — Tasca III, 4.383, 245.09 def. Beckman, 11.764, 77.85.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.609, 208.71 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 7.113, 207.11; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.608, 211.33 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.612, 208.97; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.608, 209.36 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.645, 210.37; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.581, 209.23 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 8.210, 135.46; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.605, 209.82 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.634, 209.23; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.612, 209.49 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.643, 209.59; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.587, 210.28 def. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.680, 206.95; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.597, 209.59 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 14.170, 60.89;

QUARTERFINALS — Butner, 6.621, 209.56 def. Hartford, 10.091, 89.32; Coughlin, 6.636, 208.62 def. Kramer, 11.583, 77.66; McGaha, 6.603, 209.88 def. Anderson, 9.750, 97.45; Laughlin, 6.628, 207.88 def. Line, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Laughlin, 8.794, 180.50 def. Coughlin, 9.330, 141.92; McGaha, 6.610, 210.05 def. Butner, 6.650, no speed;

FINAL — McGaha, 6.620, 210.11 def. Laughlin, 6.668, 208.75.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — John Hall, Suzuki, 6.901, 196.64 def. Hector Arana, Foul – Red Light; Angie Smith, 6.895, 197.54 def. Cory Reed, 6.941, 193.24; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.917, 193.54 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.945, 194.74; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.900, 196.44 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.002, 194.97; Joey Gladstone, 6.967, 193.18 def. Hector Arana Jr, 9.010, 99.27; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.866, 197.13 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.037, 192.00; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.863, 197.80 def. Michael Ray, Buell, 7.040, 186.85; Matt Smith, 6.840, 196.33 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 15.048, 50.56;

QUARTERFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.949, 194.44 def. Gladstone, 7.038, 189.04; Hines, 6.852, 197.36 def. Sampey, Foul – Centerline; Krawiec, 6.866, 197.77 def. Hall, 6.925, 195.99; M. Smith, 6.905, 197.74 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Krawiec, 6.915, 196.22 def. Pollacheck, 7.838, 123.63; Hines, 6.864, 197.13 def. M. Smith, 6.891, 198.88;

FINAL — Hines, 6.895, 196.99 def. Krawiec, 6.967, 196.64.

NORWALK, Ohio — Point standings (top 10) following the 13th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 1,084; 2. Doug Kalitta, 740; 3. Mike Salinas, 732; 4. Antron Brown, 713; 5. Brittany Force, 704; 6. Clay Millican, 649; 7. Leah Pritchett, 611; 8. Richie Crampton, 532; 9. Austin Prock, 518; 10. Terry McMillen, 504.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 1,022; 2. John Force, 829; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 816; 4. Ron Capps, 789; 5. Jack Beckman, 759; 6. J.R. Todd, 744; 7. Matt Hagan, 656; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 619; 9. Bob Tasca III, 609; 10. Shawn Langdon, 560.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner, 631; 2. Alex Laughlin, 463; 3. Jason Line, 428; 4. Erica Enders, 427; 5. Greg Anderson, 425; 6. Matt Hartford, 421; 7. Deric Kramer, 402; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 365; 9. Rodger Brogdon, 320; 10. Chris McGaha, 310.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Andrew Hines, 647; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 581; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 549; 4. Matt Smith, 487; 5. Karen Stoffer, 381; 6. Ryan Oehler, 328; 7. Angie Smith, 308; 8. Angelle Sampey, 298; 9. Hector Arana, 271; 10. Joey Gladstone, 253.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.