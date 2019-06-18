Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nielsen’s top programs for June 10-16

June 18, 2019 5:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: Toronto at Golden State, Game 6, ABC, 18.76 million.

2. NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, Game 5, ABC, 18.6 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent,” ABC, 9.46 million.

4. NHL Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis at Boston, Game 7, NBC, 8.76 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.17 million.

6. “NBA Countdown” (Monday), ABC, 5.64 million.

7. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.36 million.

8. “NBA Countdown” (Thursday), ABC, 5.18 million.

9. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.03 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.94 million.

11. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 4.88 million.

12. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 4.77 million.

13. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 4.69 million.

14. “Amazing Race,” CBS, 4.67 million.

15. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Monday), ABC, 4.55 million.

16. “Mom,” CBS, 4.54 million.

17. “FBI,” CBS, 4.52 million.

18. “Card Sharks,” ABC, 4.4 million.

19. “Life in Pieces,” CBS, 4.34 million.

20. “Songland,” NBC, 4.16 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

