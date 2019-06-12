Listen Live Sports

Nigeria earns 4th World Cup win, 2-0 over South Korea

June 12, 2019 11:21 am
 
GRENOBLE, France (AP) — Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women’s World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday.

Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defense in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew the keeper off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.

Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea’s Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.

The two own-goals so far in this tournament have both featured Nigeria, which is the first team to both score and concede an own-goal at the same Women’s World Cup since the United States in 1999. Osinachi Ohale scored on her own team in Nigeria’s opening Group A loss to Norway.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, joined Rita Nwadike as Nigerians to score in multiple Women’s World Cup tournaments.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

