The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nigeria-South Korea Sums

June 12, 2019 2:03 pm
 
Grenoble, France

South Korea 0 0—0
Nigeria 1 1—2

First half_1, Nigeria, Kim Doyeon (OG), 29th minute.

Second half_2, Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala 1, 75th.

Shots_Nigeria 12, South Korea 15.

Shots On Goal_Nigeria 2, South Korea 7.

Yellow Cards_Nigeria, Rita Chikwelu, 61st. South Korea, Ji Soyun, 49th; Hwang Boram, 71st.

Offsides_Nigeria 1, South Korea 3.

Fouls Committed_Nigeria 12, South Korea 9.

Corner Kicks_Nigeria 3, South Korea 6.

Referee_Anastasia Pustovoytova, Russia. Assistant Referees_Ekaterina Kurochkina, Russia; Petruta Iugulescu, Romania.

A_11,252.

Lineups

Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Ngozi Ebere, Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Chidinma Okeke; Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi, Chinaza Uchendu (Halimatu Ayinde, 65th); Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega (Anam Imo, 80th), Asisat Oshoala (Uchenna Kanu, 83rd).

South Korea: Kim Minjung; Hwang Boram, Kim Doyeon, Kim Hyeri, Jang Selgi; Kang Chaerim (Lee Sodam, 76th), Lee Mina (Moon Mira, 56th), Cho Sohyun; Lee Geummin, Jung Seolbin (Yeo Minji, 56th), Ji Soyun.

