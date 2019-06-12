Nigeria-South Korea Sums

Grenoble, France
|South Korea
|0
|0—0
|Nigeria
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Nigeria, Kim Doyeon (OG), 29th minute.
Second half_2, Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala 1, 75th.
Shots_Nigeria 12, South Korea 15.
Shots On Goal_Nigeria 2, South Korea 7.
Yellow Cards_Nigeria, Rita Chikwelu, 61st. South Korea, Ji Soyun, 49th; Hwang Boram, 71st.
Offsides_Nigeria 1, South Korea 3.
Fouls Committed_Nigeria 12, South Korea 9.
Corner Kicks_Nigeria 3, South Korea 6.
Referee_Anastasia Pustovoytova, Russia. Assistant Referees_Ekaterina Kurochkina, Russia; Petruta Iugulescu, Romania.
A_11,252.
Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Ngozi Ebere, Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Chidinma Okeke; Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi, Chinaza Uchendu (Halimatu Ayinde, 65th); Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega (Anam Imo, 80th), Asisat Oshoala (Uchenna Kanu, 83rd).
South Korea: Kim Minjung; Hwang Boram, Kim Doyeon, Kim Hyeri, Jang Selgi; Kang Chaerim (Lee Sodam, 76th), Lee Mina (Moon Mira, 56th), Cho Sohyun; Lee Geummin, Jung Seolbin (Yeo Minji, 56th), Ji Soyun.
