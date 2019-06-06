Norman clocks world-leading time in 200 meters in Rome

ROME (AP) — Michael Norman clocked a world-leading time in the men’s 200 meters to edge out fellow American Noah Lyles at the Golden Gala meet on Thursday.

Norman’s time of 19.70 seconds was also a meet record at the Diamond League event and a personal best for the 21-year-old, who was just two hundredths of a second ahead of Lyles.

“I am really happy with the time, there was a good flow, it was amazing,” Norman said. “I changed a few things race pattern-wise. I was a lot stronger today and I tried to hold the composure … I am just happy now if I am progressing like this.”

Norman and Lyles, who is also 21, have established themselves as two of the most exciting sprint talents in the world.

“This race didn’t really go as expected, winning is what is always expected, but I run faster than in the last race so I can feel great things will happen,” Lyles said.

Alex Quinonez of Ecuador was third in 20.17.

In the women’s 100 meters, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica also ran the fastest time of the year as she came from behind to beat triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith in 10.89.

The British athlete was 0.05 seconds behind Thompson. Aleia Hobbs of the United States was third in 11.12.

There were also world-leading times in the men’s 800 and 5,000 and the women’s 1,500.

A photo decision was needed to conclude that Donavan Brazier of the U.S. had beaten Nijel Amos with a time of 1:43.63 in the 800. Amos appeared to run out of steam as they approached the line and Brazier surged ahead to win by two hundredths of a second.

Brandon McBride of Canada was third in 1:43.90.

Telahun Haile Bekele also came from behind to edge out fellow Ethiopian Selemon Barega in the 5,000 with a personal best of 12:52.98.

Barega finished in 12:53.04, with compatriot Hagos Gebrhiwet third in 12:54.92.

In the women’s 1,500, world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia eased home in a world-leading 3:56.28 to beat Britain’s European champion Laura Muir and compatriot Gudaf Tsegay.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad ran 53.67 in the women’s 400 hurdles to beat fellow American Shamier Little by 0.73 and Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic by 1.15.

Sergey Shubenkov, who won the Diamond Trophy in 2018 and 2017, edged out Andrew Pozzi and Antonio Alkala in the men’s 110 hurdles. The three were separated by just four hundredths of a second.

In the women’s 400, Salwa Eid Naser again proved she is the one to beat as she outpaced Shericka Jackson and Stephenie Ann McPherson to clinch her 14th win in her past 15 races at the distance.

In the field events, Angelica Bengtsson sprung a big surprise as she won the women’s pole vault, clearing 4.76 meters at her final attempt to set a new Swedish record.

Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris of the United States was second on 4.66, along with third-place Robeilys Peinado of Ecuador.

There was also a PB in the women’s long jump as European champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany beat Olympic triple jump champion Caterine Ibarguen and 2012 Olympic champion Brittney Reese with a world-leading 7.07 meters.

Bogdan Bondarenko equaled the best height of this year as the Ukrainian cleared 2.31 to win the high jump.

Other winners on the night were: Omar Craddock of the U.S. in the men’s triple jump; Lyu Huihui in the women’s javelin; and Konrad Bukowiecki, who set a meet record and a personal best of 21.97 in the men’s shot put.

