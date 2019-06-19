Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norris Trophy Winners

June 19, 2019 8:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s outstanding defenseman:

2019 — Mark Giordano, Calgary

2018 — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

2017 — Brent Burns, San Jose

Advertisement

2016 — Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

2015 — Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

2014 — Duncan Keith, Chicago

2013 — P.K. Subban, Montreal

2012 — Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

2011 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2010 — Duncan Keith, Chicago

2009 — Zdeno Chara, Boston

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

2008 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2007 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2006 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Scott Niedermayer, New Jersey

2003 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2002 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2001 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis

1999 — Al MacInnis, St. Louis

1998 — Rob Blake, Los Angeles

1997 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers

1996 — Chris Chelios, Chicago

1995 — Paul Coffey, Detroit

1994 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1993 — Chris Chelios, Chicago

1992 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers

1991 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1990 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1989 — Chris Chelios, Montreal

1988 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1987 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1986 — Paul Coffey, Edmonton

1985 — Paul Coffey, Edmonton

1984 — Rod Langway, Washington

1983 — Rod Langway, Washington

1982 — Doug Wilson, Chicago

1981 — Randy Carlyle, Pittsburgh

1980 — Larry Robinson, Montreal

1979 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1978 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1977 — Larry Robinson, Montreal

1976 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1974 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1973 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1969 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1968 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1967 — Harry Howell, N.Y. Rangers

1966 — Jacques Laperriere, Montreal

1965 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago

1964 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago

1963 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago

1962 — Doug Harvey, N.Y. Rangers

1961 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1960 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1959 — Tom Johnson, Montreal

1958 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1957 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1956 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1955 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1954 — Red Kelly, Detroit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.