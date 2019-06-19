Norris Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s outstanding defenseman:

2019 — Mark Giordano, Calgary

2018 — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

2017 — Brent Burns, San Jose

2016 — Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

2015 — Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

2014 — Duncan Keith, Chicago

2013 — P.K. Subban, Montreal

2012 — Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

2011 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2010 — Duncan Keith, Chicago

2009 — Zdeno Chara, Boston

2008 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2007 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2006 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Scott Niedermayer, New Jersey

2003 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2002 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2001 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis

1999 — Al MacInnis, St. Louis

1998 — Rob Blake, Los Angeles

1997 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers

1996 — Chris Chelios, Chicago

1995 — Paul Coffey, Detroit

1994 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1993 — Chris Chelios, Chicago

1992 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers

1991 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1990 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1989 — Chris Chelios, Montreal

1988 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1987 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1986 — Paul Coffey, Edmonton

1985 — Paul Coffey, Edmonton

1984 — Rod Langway, Washington

1983 — Rod Langway, Washington

1982 — Doug Wilson, Chicago

1981 — Randy Carlyle, Pittsburgh

1980 — Larry Robinson, Montreal

1979 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1978 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1977 — Larry Robinson, Montreal

1976 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1974 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1973 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1969 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1968 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1967 — Harry Howell, N.Y. Rangers

1966 — Jacques Laperriere, Montreal

1965 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago

1964 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago

1963 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago

1962 — Doug Harvey, N.Y. Rangers

1961 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1960 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1959 — Tom Johnson, Montreal

1958 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1957 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1956 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1955 — Doug Harvey, Montreal

1954 — Red Kelly, Detroit

