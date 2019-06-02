Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northern Arizona’s Murphy leaving for Arizona

June 2, 2019 10:14 pm
 
Northern Arizona basketball coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at Arizona, his alma mater.

Arizona announced Murphy’s hiring to Sean Miller’s staff Sunday.

Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona’s coach, but was entering the final year of his contract.

The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a huge toll.

Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015-18 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff.

Murphy graduated from Arizona and started his coaching career as a student manager under Lute Olson.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball

and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

