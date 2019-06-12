Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Everett (Mariners) 0 0 000 — Tri-City (Padres) 0 0 000 — Vancouver (Blue Jays) 0 0 000 — Spokane (Rangers) 0 0 000 — South Division W L Pct. GB Eugene (Cubs) 0 0 000 — Boise (Rockies) 0 0 000 — Salem-Keizer (Giants) 0 0 000 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 —

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Boise at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.