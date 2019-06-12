Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Mariners)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Spokane (Rangers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (Cubs)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Boise (Rockies)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Boise at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.