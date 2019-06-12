Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

June 12, 2019 6:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 0 0 000
Tri-City (Padres) 0 0 000
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 0 0 000
Spokane (Rangers) 0 0 000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Eugene (Cubs) 0 0 000
Boise (Rockies) 0 0 000
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 0 0 000
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Boise at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

