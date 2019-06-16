Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

June 16, 2019
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 2 0 1.000
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 1 1 .500 1
Spokane (Rangers) 1 1 .500 1
Tri-City (Padres) 0 2 .000 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 2 0 1.000
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 1 1 .500 1
Eugene (Cubs) 1 1 .500 1
Boise (Rockies) 0 2 .000 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Boise at Salem-Keizer, 8:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

