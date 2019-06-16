Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Mariners)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Spokane (Rangers)
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Tri-City (Padres)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Eugene (Cubs)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Boise (Rockies)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Spokane 7, Vancouver 4
Salem-Keizer 8, Boise 3
Hillsboro 4, Eugene 0
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
