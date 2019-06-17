Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northwest League

June 17, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 2 1 .667
Everett (Mariners) 2 1 .667
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 1 2 .333 1
Tri-City (Padres) 1 2 .333 1
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 0 1.000
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 2 1 .667 1
Eugene (Cubs) 1 2 .333 2
Boise (Rockies) 0 3 .000 3

___

Monday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

