Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Everett (Mariners) 2 1 .667 — Spokane (Rangers) 2 1 .667 — Vancouver (Blue Jays) 1 2 .333 1 Tri-City (Padres) 1 2 .333 1 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 0 1.000 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 2 1 .667 1 Eugene (Cubs) 1 2 .333 2 Boise (Rockies) 0 3 .000 3

___

Monday’s Games

Boise 4, Everett 1

Spokane 12, Salem-Keizer 7

Vancouver 4, Eugene 3

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

