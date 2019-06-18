Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Everett (Mariners)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Tri-City (Padres)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Boise (Rockies)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.