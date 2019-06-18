Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

June 18, 2019 9:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 3 1 .750
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 2 2 .500 1
Everett (Mariners) 2 2 .500 1
Tri-City (Padres) 1 3 .250 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 3 1 .750
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 1 .750
Boise (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2
Eugene (Cubs) 1 3 .250 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

