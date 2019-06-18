Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 3 1 .750 — Everett (Mariners) 2 2 .500 1 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 2 2 .500 1 Tri-City (Padres) 1 3 .250 2 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 1 .750 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 3 1 .750 — Eugene (Cubs) 1 3 .250 2 Boise (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.