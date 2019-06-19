Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 4 1 .800 — Vancouver (Blue Jays) 2 3 .400 2 Everett (Mariners) 2 3 .400 2 Tri-City (Padres) 1 4 .200 3 South Division W L Pct. GB Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 4 1 .800 — Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 2 .600 1 Boise (Rockies) 2 3 .400 2 Eugene (Cubs) 2 3 .400 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

