Northwest League

June 19, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 4 1 .800
Everett (Mariners) 2 3 .400 2
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 2 3 .400 2
Tri-City (Padres) 1 4 .200 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 4 1 .800
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 2 .600 1
Boise (Rockies) 2 3 .400 2
Eugene (Cubs) 2 3 .400 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

