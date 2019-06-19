Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Tri-City (Padres)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Boise (Rockies)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Eugene (Cubs)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
___
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Boise at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
