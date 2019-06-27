Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 9 4 .692 — Tri-City (Padres) 6 7 .462 3 Everett (Mariners) 6 7 .462 3 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 3 10 .231 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 8 5 .615 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 8 5 .615 — Eugene (Cubs) 7 6 .538 1 Boise (Rockies) 5 8 .385 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.