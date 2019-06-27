Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Everett (Mariners)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Boise (Rockies)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
___
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
