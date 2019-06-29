Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Tri-City (Padres)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Eugene (Cubs)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Boise (Rockies)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
___
Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6, 10 innings
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
