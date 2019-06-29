Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 10 5 .667 — Everett (Mariners) 7 7 .500 2½ Tri-City (Padres) 7 7 .500 2½ Vancouver (Blue Jays) 3 12 .200 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 9 6 .600 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 9 6 .600 — Boise (Rockies) 7 8 .467 2 Eugene (Cubs) 7 8 .467 2

Friday’s Games

Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6, 10 innings

Hillsboro 6, Eugene 2

Spokane 8, Vancouver 2

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

