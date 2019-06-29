Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

June 29, 2019 1:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 10 5 .667
Everett (Mariners) 7 7 .500
Tri-City (Padres) 7 7 .500
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 3 12 .200 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 9 6 .600
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 9 6 .600
Boise (Rockies) 7 8 .467 2
Eugene (Cubs) 7 8 .467 2

___

Friday’s Games

Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6, 10 innings

Hillsboro 6, Eugene 2

Spokane 8, Vancouver 2

Advertisement

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Saturday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.