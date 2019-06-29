Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Tri-City (Padres)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Boise (Rockies)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Eugene (Cubs)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
___
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Boise at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
