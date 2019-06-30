Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northwest League

June 30, 2019 12:16 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 10 5 .667
Everett (Mariners) 8 7 .533 2
Tri-City (Padres) 7 8 .467 3
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 3 12 .200 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 9 6 .600
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 9 7 .563 ½
Boise (Rockies) 8 8 .500
Eugene (Cubs) 7 8 .467 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise 4, Salem-Keizer 2

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Boise at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

