The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norway beats Australia on penalties to reach quarterfinals

June 22, 2019 6:37 pm
 
NICE, France (AP) — Ingrid Engen hit the decisive penalty kick and Norway beat Australia in a shootout Saturday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Australia captain Sam Kerr, who was frustrated by Norway most of the night despite some opportunities, fired her penalty shot wide. Emily Gielnik had her effort saved as Norway won the shootout 4-1 after the match had finished 1-1.

Norway will face the winner of Sunday’s game between England and Cameroon.

Australia had played the final 16 minutes of extra time at a numerical disadvantage after defender Alanna Kennedy was sent off on a red card for hauling down Norway forward Lisa-Marie Utland.

Norway had a number of chances to score in extra time but was repeatedly denied by Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

The game went to extra time after Australia’s Elise Kellond-Knight scored from a corner to make it a 1-1 game in the 83rd minute.

Forward Isabell Herlovsen put Norway up 1-0 with a goal in the 31st.

Australia had two penalties denied on video review and Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

It was the fourth time Norway has qualified for the quarterfinals but the first since 2007.

