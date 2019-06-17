Listen Live Sports

Norway knocks South Korea out of World Cup with 2-1 victory

June 17, 2019 6:16 pm
 
REIMS, France (AP) — Norway knocked South Korea out of the Women’s World Cup by scoring on two penalties in a 2-1 victory Monday.

Caroline Graham Hansen scored after five minutes and Isabell Herlovsen beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jung from the spot six minutes into the second half.

Yeo Min-ji converted in the 78th minute but couldn’t spark a South Korean comeback.

South Korea went 0-3 in France with one goal while allowing eight. Norway advanced to the round of 16 as runners up in Group A, which was won by host nation France.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

