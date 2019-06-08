Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norway-Nigeria Sums

June 8, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Reims, France

Nigeria 0 0—0
Norway 3 0—3

First half_1, Norway, Guro Reiten, 17th minute; 2, Norway, Lisa-Marie Utland, 34th; 3, Norway, Osinachi Ohale, 37th.

Second half_None.

Shots_Norway 10, Nigeria 9.

Shots On Goal_Norway 4, Nigeria 1.

Advertisement

Yellow Cards_Nigeria, Desire Oparanozie, 13th; Francisca Ordega, 45th.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Offsides_Norway 5, Nigeria 1.

Fouls Committed_Norway 5, Nigeria 10.

Corner Kicks_Norway 5, Nigeria 5.

Referee_Kate Jacewicz, Australia. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, USA; Chantal Boudreau, Canada; Danny Makkelie, Netherlands. 4th Official_Casey Reibelt, Australia.

A_11,058.

Lineups

Norway: Ingrid Hjelmseth; Kristine Minde, Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Ingrid Moe Wold; Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten (Emilie Haavi, 90th), Vilde Boe Risa (Frida Maanum, 84th); Caroline Graham Hansen, Isabell Herlovsen, Lisa-Marie Utland (Elise Thorsnes, 80th).

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

Nigeria: Tochukwu Oluehi; Ngozi Ebere, Onome Ebi, Faith Michael (Chidinma Okeke, 54th), Osinachi Ohale; Halimatu Ayinde (Chinaza Uchendu, 51st), Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi; Desire Oparanozie (Uchenna Kanu, 71st), Francisca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.