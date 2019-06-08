Norway-Nigeria Sums

Reims, France

Nigeria 0 0—0 Norway 3 0—3

First half_1, Norway, Guro Reiten, 17th minute; 2, Norway, Lisa-Marie Utland, 34th; 3, Norway, Osinachi Ohale, 37th.

Second half_None.

Shots_Norway 10, Nigeria 9.

Shots On Goal_Norway 4, Nigeria 1.

Yellow Cards_Nigeria, Desire Oparanozie, 13th; Francisca Ordega, 45th.

Offsides_Norway 5, Nigeria 1.

Fouls Committed_Norway 5, Nigeria 10.

Corner Kicks_Norway 5, Nigeria 5.

Referee_Kate Jacewicz, Australia. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, USA; Chantal Boudreau, Canada; Danny Makkelie, Netherlands. 4th Official_Casey Reibelt, Australia.

A_11,058.

Lineups

Norway: Ingrid Hjelmseth; Kristine Minde, Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Ingrid Moe Wold; Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten (Emilie Haavi, 90th), Vilde Boe Risa (Frida Maanum, 84th); Caroline Graham Hansen, Isabell Herlovsen, Lisa-Marie Utland (Elise Thorsnes, 80th).

Nigeria: Tochukwu Oluehi; Ngozi Ebere, Onome Ebi, Faith Michael (Chidinma Okeke, 54th), Osinachi Ohale; Halimatu Ayinde (Chinaza Uchendu, 51st), Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi; Desire Oparanozie (Uchenna Kanu, 71st), Francisca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala.

