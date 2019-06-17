Norway-South Korea Sums

Reims, France

Norway 1 1—2 South Korea 0 1—1

First half_1, Norway, Caroline Graham Hansen 1, 5th minute.

Second half_2, Norway, Isabell Herlovsen 1, 51st; 3, South Korea, Yeo Minji 1 (Lee Geummin), 78th.

Shots_Norway 8, South Korea 23.

Shots On Goal_Norway 2, South Korea 7.

Yellow Cards_South Korea, Cho Sohyun, 4th; Yeo Minji, 85th.

Offsides_Norway 3, South Korea 0.

Fouls Committed_Norway 12, South Korea 12.

Corner Kicks_Norway 3, South Korea 4.

Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica.

A_13,034.

Lineups

Norway: Ingrid Hjelmseth; Kristine Minde, Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Ingrid Moe Wold; Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten, Vilde Boe Risa; Caroline Graham Hansen (Frida Maanum, 54th), Isabell Herlovsen (Elise Thorsnes, 69th), Lisa-Marie Utland (Karina Saevik, 46th).

South Korea: Kim Minjung; Shin Damyeong, Kim Doyeon, Lee Eunmi (Jeong Yeonga, 79th), Jang Selgi; Kang Chaerim (Lee Mina, 66th), Moon Mira (Kang Yumi, 82nd), Cho Sohyun; Lee Geummin, Yeo Minji, Ji Soyun.

