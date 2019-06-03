Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

June 3, 2019 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through June 2. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. War of Will (18) C 5-3-0-0 359 1
2. Maximum Security (15) C 4-3-0-0 358 2
3. Omaha Beach (6) C 4-3-1-0 291 3
4. Country House C 5-2-1-1 255 4
5. Tacitus C 3-2-0-1 222 5
6. Code of Honor C 4-1-1-1 206 6
7. Game Winner C 3-0-2-0 128 7
8. Serengeti Empress F 3-2-0-0 81 8
9. Owendale C 4-2-0-1 55 9
10. Improbable C 4-0-2-0 45 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Roadster 29, Global Campaign 28, Digital Age 22, Covfefe 10, Everfast 10, Bellafina 8, Mr. Money 7, Haikal 6, Tax 4, Vekoma 4, Concrete Rose 3, Master Fencer 3, Firenze Fire 2, Intrepid Heart 2, Mucho Gusto 2, Warrior’S Charge 2, By My Standards 1, Mind Control 1, Plus Que Parfait 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.