NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through June 2. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. War of Will (18) C 5-3-0-0 359 1 2. Maximum Security (15) C 4-3-0-0 358 2 3. Omaha Beach (6) C 4-3-1-0 291 3 4. Country House C 5-2-1-1 255 4 5. Tacitus C 3-2-0-1 222 5 6. Code of Honor C 4-1-1-1 206 6 7. Game Winner C 3-0-2-0 128 7 8. Serengeti Empress F 3-2-0-0 81 8 9. Owendale C 4-2-0-1 55 9 10. Improbable C 4-0-2-0 45 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Roadster 29, Global Campaign 28, Digital Age 22, Covfefe 10, Everfast 10, Bellafina 8, Mr. Money 7, Haikal 6, Tax 4, Vekoma 4, Concrete Rose 3, Master Fencer 3, Firenze Fire 2, Intrepid Heart 2, Mucho Gusto 2, Warrior’S Charge 2, By My Standards 1, Mind Control 1, Plus Que Parfait 1.

