NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through June 2. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (31) 5-H 3-3-0-0 373 1 2. McKinzie (5) 4-C 3-1-2-0 302 2 3. Mitole 4-C 3-3-0-0 198 3 4. Midnight Bisou 4-F 3-3-0-0 188 4 5. Gift Box 6-H 2-1-1-0 171 5 6. World of Trouble 4-C 3-3-0-0 157 6 7. Catholic Boy (1) 4-R 1-1-0-0 155 7 8. Vino Rosso 4-C 3-2-0-0 107 8 9. Monomoy Girl 4-F 0-0-0-0 75 9 9. Thunder Snow (1) 5-H 1-1-0-0 75 10 9. Vasilika 5-M 4-4-0-0 75 —

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Roy H 41, X Y Jet 41, Maximum Security 37, City of Light 36, War of Will 30, Coal Front 19, Channel Maker 16, Tenfold 11, Sistercharlie 7, Firenze Fire 4, Come Dancing 3, Serengeti Empress 3, She’s a Julie 3, Beau Recall 2, Bellafina 2, Bolo 2, Concrete Rose 2, Imprimis 2, Silver Dust 2, Gunnevera 1, Lone Sailor 1, Paradise Woods 1, Rushing Fall 1, Tacitus 1, Whitmore 1.

