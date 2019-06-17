NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through June 16. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (30) 5-H 4-4-0-0 371 1 2. Mitole (6) 4-C 4-4-0-0 335 2 3. Midnight Bisou (2) 4-F 4-4-0-0 256 3 4. Mckinzie 4-C 4-1-3-0 229 4 5. World of Trouble 4-C 4-4-0-0 195 5 6. Catholic Boy 4-R 1-1-0-0 121 6 7. Seeking the Soul 6-H 4-1-1-1 113 — 8. Rushing Fall 4-F 2-2-0-0 105 9 9. Vino Rosso 4-C 3-2-0-0 77 10 10. Thunder Snow 5-H 2-1-0-1 71 8

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Vasilika 57, X Y Jet 26, Gift Box 23, Catalina Cruiser 19, Monomoy Girl 16, Roy H 11, Elate 10, Marconi 10, Guarana 9, Omaha Beach 8, Maximum Security 7, City of Light 5, War of Will 5, Quip 4, Robert Bruce 3, Channel Maker 1, Mr. Money 1, Coal Front 1, Tacitus 1.

