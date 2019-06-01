NYC FC-Crew, Sums

New York City 0 2—2 Columbus 1 1—2

First half_1, Columbus, Zardes, 6 (penalty kick), 28th minute.

Second half_2, New York City, Heber, 4 (Moralez), 57th; 3, Columbus, Santos, 4 (Accam), 61st; 4, New York City, Castellanos, 3 (Ring), 76th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Columbus, Zack Steffen, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Moralez, 14th; Castellanos, 86th. Columbus, Guzman, 34th; Sauro, 72nd; Mensah, 90th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Jose Da Silva; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_13,704.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Ben Sweat (Ismael Tajouri, 45th), Anton Tinnerholm; Alexandru Mitrita (Tony Rocha, 89th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori (Valentin Castellanos, 67th), Alexander Ring; Heber.

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Hector Jimenez, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro, Josh Williams (Connor Maloney, 76th); David Guzman (Artur, 83rd), Robinho (Luis Argudo, 63rd), Wil Trapp; David Accam, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

