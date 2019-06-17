Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic marathon runner-up Kirwa banned 4 years for doping

June 17, 2019 6:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — Olympic marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa has been banned for four years for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa’s ban will end on May 7, 2023, when she will be 38.

Kirwa, who was born in Kenya but switched nationality and represented Bahrain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will keep her silver medal because the AIU disqualified only her results from April 1-May 7.

In Rio, Kirwa was second behind Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, who has since been caught doping and lying to investigators.

Advertisement

Both Kirwa and Sumgong, is serving an eight-year ban but has retained her Olympic title, were caught using EPO.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kirwa’s younger brother, marathon runner Felix Kirwa, was also banned this month for nine months. He tested positive for strychnine.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.