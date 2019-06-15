Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman winner of Dick Howser Award

June 15, 2019 2:06 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon State catcher and top overall draft pick Adley Rutschman is winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball player of the year.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced its major award winners Saturday. UCLA reliever Holden Powell was named Stopper of the Year and Michigan’s Erik Bakich was named coach of the year.

Rutschman was selected No. 1 by the Baltimore Orioles after batting .411 with a nation-leading .575 on-base percentage, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .751 slugging percentage.

Powell had 17 saves to go with a 4-3 record and 1.84 ERA.

Bakich coached Michigan to its first College World Series appearance since 1984 after the Wolverines knocked off No. 1 national seed UCLA in super regionals. Michigan’s 46 wins entering Saturday were its most since 2008.

