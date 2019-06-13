Listen Live Sports

Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman wins Golden Spikes Award

June 13, 2019 9:11 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman has won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s outstanding college baseball player.

The No. 1 overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles was the Pac-12 player of the year after batting .411 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs and an NCAA-leading .575 on-base percentage. Last year, he was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player for the national champion Beavers.

Rutschman is the first Oregon State player and ninth from the Pac-12 to win the award. California’s Andrew Vaughn won last year, making this the first time the Pac-12 has had back-to-back winners.

