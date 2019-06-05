Orioles 12, Rangers 11

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Mancini rf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.299
|Nunez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|a-Stewart ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|3
|6
|1
|1
|.257
|Severino c
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.288
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Davis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Broxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|R.Martin ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|4
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.302
|DeShields cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.272
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|b-Forsythe ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Kiner-Falefa c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|10
|5
|12
|Baltimore
|410
|400
|201—12
|15
|4
|Texas
|101
|100
|116—11
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Nunez in the 6th. b-doubled for Guzman in the 9th.
E_Severino (4), Villar (8), R.Martin (4), Givens (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Texas 10. 2B_Smith Jr. (11), Cabrera (8), Guzman (9), Forsythe (14). HR_Smith Jr. (11), off Smyly; Severino (6), off Smyly; Broxton (3), off Smyly; Severino (7), off Miller; Severino (8), off B.Martin; Choo (11), off Bundy. RBIs_Mancini (30), Smith Jr. 6 (41), Severino 4 (18), Broxton (7), Choo 2 (28), Andrus 2 (30), Cabrera 2 (33), Odor (26), Kiner-Falefa (13), Forsythe 2 (26). SB_Broxton (6), R.Martin (4), DeShields (9). CS_Smith Jr. (1). SF_Mancini, Andrus.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez, Villar, Davis); Texas 5 (DeShields, Andrus, Pence 3). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Texas 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Andrus, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Mancini, Guzman.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, R.Martin, Davis), (Villar, Alberto, Davis); Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 3-6
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|96
|4.64
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Kline
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|5.60
|Armstrong
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|5.17
|Lucas
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|11
|5.11
|Bleier
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|9.22
|Givens, S, 5-9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.33
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 1-4
|3
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|84
|7.93
|Carpenter
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|27.00
|Miller
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|9.25
|B.Martin
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|6.50
Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Miller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Lucas pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Bleier 3-3, Givens 1-0, Carpenter 1-1. HBP_Bundy (DeShields). WP_Smyly 2, Kline.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:42. A_21,903 (49,115).
