The Associated Press
 
Orioles 12, Rangers 11

June 5, 2019 12:03 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 5 2 4 0 0 0 .302
Mancini rf 2 2 0 1 2 1 .299
Nunez dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .248
a-Stewart ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Smith Jr. lf 4 2 3 6 1 1 .257
Severino c 5 3 3 4 0 1 .288
Villar 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .164
Broxton cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .198
R.Martin ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .172
Totals 38 12 15 12 4 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 5 2 2 2 1 1 .302
DeShields cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .194
Andrus ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .298
Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .272
Pence dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .295
Cabrera 3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .244
Odor 2b 5 2 1 1 0 1 .167
Guzman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .214
b-Forsythe ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .307
Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .229
Totals 41 11 14 10 5 12
Baltimore 410 400 201—12 15 4
Texas 101 100 116—11 14 0

a-grounded out for Nunez in the 6th. b-doubled for Guzman in the 9th.

E_Severino (4), Villar (8), R.Martin (4), Givens (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Texas 10. 2B_Smith Jr. (11), Cabrera (8), Guzman (9), Forsythe (14). HR_Smith Jr. (11), off Smyly; Severino (6), off Smyly; Broxton (3), off Smyly; Severino (7), off Miller; Severino (8), off B.Martin; Choo (11), off Bundy. RBIs_Mancini (30), Smith Jr. 6 (41), Severino 4 (18), Broxton (7), Choo 2 (28), Andrus 2 (30), Cabrera 2 (33), Odor (26), Kiner-Falefa (13), Forsythe 2 (26). SB_Broxton (6), R.Martin (4), DeShields (9). CS_Smith Jr. (1). SF_Mancini, Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez, Villar, Davis); Texas 5 (DeShields, Andrus, Pence 3). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Texas 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Andrus, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Mancini, Guzman.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, R.Martin, Davis), (Villar, Alberto, Davis); Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 3-6 5 6 3 3 2 4 96 4.64
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.38
Kline 1 2 1 1 1 3 29 5.60
Armstrong 1 2 1 0 0 2 30 5.17
Lucas 0 0 3 2 2 0 11 5.11
Bleier 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 13 9.22
Givens, S, 5-9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.33
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly, L, 1-4 3 1-3 8 7 7 2 2 84 7.93
Carpenter 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 17 27.00
Miller 2 4 2 2 0 0 27 9.25
B.Martin 3 2 1 1 0 3 40 6.50

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Miller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Lucas pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Bleier 3-3, Givens 1-0, Carpenter 1-1. HBP_Bundy (DeShields). WP_Smyly 2, Kline.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:42. A_21,903 (49,115).

