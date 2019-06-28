Listen Live Sports

Orioles 13, Indians 0

June 28, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Cleveland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 3 3 1 0
M.Frman 3b 0 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 1
Mercado cf 4 0 2 0 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Sisco c 5 3 3 5
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 4 2 3 4
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 3 1
R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 5 0 2 2
B.Brdly dh 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0
Chang 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 2 1 0
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 38 13 16 13
Cleveland 000 000 000— 0
Baltimore 440 000 14x—13

E_Villar (11). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mercado (9), Sisco (5), Santander (5), Alberto (10), S.Wilkerson (7). HR_Sisco (3), Santander (3). SB_Villar (16). SF_Smith Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger L,1-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 3 2
T.Olson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Plutko 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1
A.Cole 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Means W,7-4 5 1 0 0 1 5
Kline 2 3 0 0 1 0
P.Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2
M.Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_21,248 (45,971).

