Orioles 13, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|3
|1
|0
|M.Frman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sisco c
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|B.Brdly dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chang 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|38
|13
|16
|13
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|Baltimore
|440
|000
|14x—13
E_Villar (11). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mercado (9), Sisco (5), Santander (5), Alberto (10), S.Wilkerson (7). HR_Sisco (3), Santander (3). SB_Villar (16). SF_Smith Jr. (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger L,1-2
|1
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|2
|T.Olson
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Plutko
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|A.Cole
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Means W,7-4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Kline
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P.Fry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M.Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:56. A_21,248 (45,971).
