Orioles 13, Indians 0

Cleveland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 3 3 1 0 M.Frman 3b 0 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 1 Mercado cf 4 0 2 0 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Sisco c 5 3 3 5 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 4 2 3 4 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 3 1 R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 5 0 2 2 B.Brdly dh 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 Chang 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 2 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 38 13 16 13

Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 Baltimore 440 000 14x—13

E_Villar (11). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mercado (9), Sisco (5), Santander (5), Alberto (10), S.Wilkerson (7). HR_Sisco (3), Santander (3). SB_Villar (16). SF_Smith Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Clevinger L,1-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 3 2 T.Olson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Plutko 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1 A.Cole 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Means W,7-4 5 1 0 0 1 5 Kline 2 3 0 0 1 0 P.Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 M.Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_21,248 (45,971).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.